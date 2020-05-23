WCHA Commissioner Bill Robertson Statement on Elimination of Ice Hockey at Alabama Huntsville

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – May 22, 2020 – WCHA President and Men’s League Commissioner Bill Robertson released the following statement regarding today’s announcement by the University of Alabama Huntsville that it is discontinuing its men’s ice hockey program immediately.

“We are deeply saddened by today’s news that Alabama Huntsville has eliminated its men’s ice hockey program. UAH has been a valued member of the WCHA since joining the league in 2013 and, as the first Division I hockey school in the Deep South, brought the sport to a previously untapped fan base for college hockey.

“We want to wish all the best to UAH head coach Mike Corbett, his assistant coaches, support staff and the Charger players affected by this decision and hope to see all of them at new schools in time for the 2020-21 season.

“Lastly, I know this was a difficult decision for UAH President Dr. Darren Dawson and Director of Athletics Dr. Cade Smith, but one that was made with thoughtful and thorough review of the ramifications for the university and the student-athletes and coaches it is affecting.”

