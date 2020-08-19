WCHA Commissioner speaks on discontinuation of the Alaska-Anchorage program

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Aug. 19, 2020 – WCHA President and Men’s League Commissioner Bill Robertson released the following statement regarding today’s announcement by the University of Alaska Anchorage that it is discontinuing its men’s ice hockey program following the 2020-21 season.

“As one of the longest-tenured programs in the current Western Collegiate Hockey Association, Alaska Anchorage has been a valued member of the league since joining the WCHA in 1993. We are deeply disappointed that the university will no longer compete in men’s ice hockey following the upcoming season but do understand their situation.

“I’m certain this was a difficult decision for UAA Chancellor Dr. Cathy Sandeen and Director of Athletics Greg Myford and was arrived at following thoughtful and thorough review of the ramifications for the university and the student-athletes, coaches and staff it is affecting.

“Lastly, we want to extend our best wishes to Alaska Anchorage head coach Matt Curley, his assistant coaches, support staff and the Seawolf players affected by this decision and hope to see all of them with new schools for the 2021-22 season.”

About the Western Collegiate Hockey Association Men’s League

