Weight room brings new life to historic Ishpeming gym

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – In a building that’s stood for more than 100 years in the heart of Ishpeming, there’s something new. Weight equipment, fresh paint, and space for future generations of athletes to grow stronger.

The new weight room is perched above the middle school basketball court. The space used to hold bleachers and seats, but until recently, the space has sat unused.

It includes new squat and dumbbell racks all customized sporting the Ishpeming blue and white and the Hematite logos.

Local 3 Sports Director, Jake Durant got a first look inside the new weight room. He talked with Ishpeming girl’s basketball coach Ryan Reichel about what it took to make this project come together.

“We’re very fortunate. This community is very giving. None of this was a cost to the school district. It was the community members that donated resources for us to be able to make this happen for our students. It just shows the pride that they have by investing in them. With the time that we’re in right now, this is going to be something that they’re really going to be looking forward to. We can’t wait to see the ooo’s and ahhh’s about it because every time I come up here I feel blessed to be in the position to share this space with the students and the people in this community,” said Reichel.

Along with the new equipment, they added a brand new camera system and will soon be adding hygiene stations to make sure everyone stays safe.

Here’s a video previewing the renovated weight room space.