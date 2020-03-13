Westwood Girls Basketball still processing sudden halt of season

Today’s decision by the MHSAA to suspend postseason tournament play was crushing to teams across the U.P. With state title aspirations.

The Westwood Patriot Girls Basketball team was in Newberry en route to Sault Ste Marie where they were scheduled to play Charlevoix tonight in the regional finals, until the phone rang.

“I got a call from our principle and he asked me if I heard the news yet and I didn’t know what he was talking about. He said the MHSAA just posted an update that the winter season is suspended indefinitely. So, I had to leave the room and figure out how I was going to tell my team, my seniors. They were all on the bus ready to leave the parking lot when I had to break the news to them. It was devastating,” said Kurt Corcoran, the head coach for Westwood.

“Just the look on coach Corcoran’s face when he was staring into my eyes I knew something happened that was just like that. My immediate reaction was I just like fell into my seat and just started sobbing and it was like a moment like someone just died. It felt like my heart was literally ripped in half,” said Tessa Leece, a senior guard on the Westwood team.

“Immediately after hearing the news, I was devastated and ever since then and still now it feels like we’re all walking on the moon. It doesn’t feel like we’re actually doing what we’re doing. It’s so odd,” explained Maddi Koski, a senior guard on the Westwood team.

So, instead of continuing their journey to the Soo, the bus turned around and headed back towards West Ishpeming.

The Patriots returned back to Westwood High School Thursday evening to a gym filled with family, friends, and fans who showed up to show support.

“It’s just sad because we wanted to bring it home to you guys. It’s just sad and thank you for being here,” said an emotional Corcoran to the team’s supporters.

“Our community has been with us through all the ups and downs and to know that they hear when we just found out about this awful news it means so much to us. It makes it just that much easier to be able to come here and know we have all this support,” added Leece.

For the four senior’s on Westwood’s roster, its a shocking end to a storied high school career.

“These last two years with this group of girls has been completely unforgettable. I’m going to miss all of them next year and it’s really sad to let go, but I’m really thankful for all the memories that we’ve made together,” said Koski.

For the team, it’s the thought of what could have been that hurts the most.

“I said, I’d rather lose by 50 points than have this happen because we can’t control this. Nothing..there’s nothing we can do about this. At least when we’re playing we can control the outcome,” said Karlie Patron, a senior forward for Westwood.

“And work as hard as we can to change the outcome. If we’re down by 50 we’re never going to give up until the end, but with this, you can’t do anything about it. It’s not in your control. So it’s like looking into the unknown,” added Leece.

“We were playing with so much momentum. Our true feelings were nobody can stop us. We’re playing so well right now. We’re playing so hard. Nothing can stop us. We had momentum. For it to end like this…It’s just awful,” concluded Koski.