Westwood’s star backcourt sign to play at the next level

Ishpeming, Mich. (WJMN) – There may not be a better backcourt this season in high school girls basketball than Westwood’s dynamic duo, Tessa Leece and Madelyn Koski.

But, before they begin locking down opponents on the court this upcoming season, both made sure to lock up their futures first.

Leece and Koski both signed their national letters of intent to play basketball at the next level, Wednesday morning, deciding they wanted to make it official together.

“We’ve been thinking about this day since the first day we realized we wanted to be in college basketball and I’m really happy I got to do it by her side,” said Koski.

Leece will be staying put in the Upper Peninsula choosing to sign with the Michigan Tech Huskies.

As a Junior, Leece was named to the All-UP Dream Team and was named the Upper Peninsula Sports Writers and Sportscasters Girls Basketball Player of the Year in Division 1-3. She was also named the High School Sports Zone Girls Athlete of the Year.

“I’m feeling amazing right now. I’m feeling very happy that I can continue my dream of playing basketball at a college that is very good. Their academic reputation and their safe campus, and all the people were very welcoming on the campus. The staff and the coaches all want you to succeed. So, that just made it a very good choice for me,” said Leece.

Koski will be heading below the bridge, choosing to sign with Ferris State.

Koski was also named to the All-UP Dream Team as a junior.

“They have a good basketball program, and obviously they have a really good academic program. I want to go into Pharmacy, so it’s the best choice for me,” said Koski.

Both Koski and Leece enter their senior year’s both as Player of the Year candidates and also make up arguably the best backcourt in all of the U.P