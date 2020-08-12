White Sox breakthrough early, beat Tigers 8-4

MARQUETTE, MI - The U.P. Football All-Star Game continued its giving ways by announcing that sixteen U.P. high school football teams will receive donations from the game this year. The following twelve football programs will each receive one thousand dollars, which can be used for anything that benefits the football program: Calumet, Cedarville, Forest Park, Gladstone, Hancock, Iron Mountain, Ishpeming, Kingsford, Marquette, Munising, North Central and Pickford.

“When this game was started, it was always a goal that we would eventually be able to donate directly to all of the high school football programs throughout the U.P. Next year, we will finally achieve that goal, and that is due to the tremendous support that the U.P. communities have given this event over the years.”, said organizer Todd Goldbeck.