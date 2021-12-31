LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer today declared Friday, December 31 as Chippewa Day and Wolverine Night in Michigan as both the University of Michigan and Central Michigan University are set to play in their respective bowl games.

The Central Michigan University Chippewas and the Washington State Cougars will play in the Sun Bowl, which is set to kick off at noon.

“I’m rooting for the Chippewas to fight hard and beat the Washington State Cougars in the 88th Sun Bowl,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “I am confident that Coach McElwain will lead the Chippewas to the program’s 4th Bowl Game win, and I encourage every Michigander to join me in cheering them on. Fire Up Chips!”

The Central Michigan University Chippewas will face the Washington State Cougars in El Paso, Texas, capping off a dominant 8-win season. Coach Jim McElwain is leading the Chippewas to the 13th bowl game in program history. While this is the 88th Sun Bowl, it will mark the first time in program history the Chippewas have played in the Sun Bowl and the first ever match-up between the Chippewas and the Washington State Cougars.

Later in the day, the University of Michigan Wolverines and the Georgia Bulldogs will face each other in the College Football Playoff game beginning at 7:30PM.

“With a win at the Orange Bowl, the Wolverines will be National Championship bound,” said Whitmer. “My best wishes to Coach Harbaugh and the whole University of Michigan team as they take the field in their first College Football Playoff game. I encourage every Michigander to cheer on our Wolverines. Go Blue!”

“After an historic season and a Big Ten Championship, I have no doubt that Coach Harbaugh and the Wolverines will emerge The Victors in the Orange Bowl,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “I can’t wait to join my fellow Michiganders in cheering on the leaders and the best this Friday night and seeing the Wolverines bring home their first College Football Playoff win. Go Blue!”

The University of Michigan Wolverines will face off against the University of Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff semifinal Orange Bowl. This is the first time the Wolverines have appeared in the College Football Playoff and the third time in program history they have faced the Georgia Bulldogs. The winner of the Orange Bowl will go on to face the winner of the Cotton Bowl in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on January 10, 2022.

