Whitmer lifts ban on overnight camps, school-related sports

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says overnight camps and school-related sports activities can resume across Michigan on Monday. The governor issued an order Friday saying the camps can open, subject to soon-to-be-published guidance from the state’s licensing department. She also relaxed the closure of schools to allow K-12 sports and other in-person extracurricular activities to restart, though participants must stay 6 feet apart at all times and indoor gyms and recreation centers remain closed. Monday also is when hair salons and other personal-care businesses will be allowed to reopen statewide after being closed since March 22.