MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Northern Michigan Football team continued their youth football camp Wednesday afternoon. The camp kicked off Monday at the Superior Dome. Kids ranging from kindergarten to eight grade are participating. It’s being put on by several NMU coaches and players who have dedicated their time to teach the game.

NMU Head Coach Shane Richardson says the kids have been having fun competing in a variety of drills while learning the basics skills of the game. He says the main goal is to build the confidence of these young athletes.

“One of the biggest things is to just get them excited about football,” said Richardson. “I think participation is a really important thing right now with youth and trying to get their enthusiasm about football to grow. If we can teach them something and help them feel like their getting some skills and knowledge of the game, they can take it and feel more confident with it. It will help them as they continue to grow up and hopefully they will be able to stay involved in the sport.

For the nearly 100 camp participants, it’s been a fun week hanging out with the Wildcats.

I’m having a lot of fun,” said Carston, a youth player at the camp. “It’s been really fun. Especially when we separate to the groups, like what you play. When I went to o-line over there, it was a bunch of fun. I feel like I’m learning a bunch of stuff for when I move on to middle school football.”

“I’m having a lot of fun with the drills, the footwork, and just talking to the coaches and players has been really fun,” said Ayden, another you player at the camp.

The youth camp runs through Thursday. The Wildcats will be hosting their High School Prospect Camp this Friday at the Superior Dome.