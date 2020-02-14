Wildcat Men Suffer Loss At Lake Superior State Thursday

SAULT ST. MARIE, Mich.(NMU Athletics) — The Wildcat men were handed their second loss in a row as they got the series split with Lake Superior State University Thursday night as they fell 82-68 to the Lakers.

Ten minutes through the first the Wildcats held a slight 19-17 lead before going on a run and extending their lead to seven points.

As the clock ticked under six minutes left in the opening half, the men owned a 26-21 lead but the Lakers fought back and came within one with 5:30 to go in the half.

The Lakers took over the lead with just over three minutes to go before halftime as part of a 5-0 run to go up 32-29. The Wildcats fought hard through the remainder of the half to head to their locker room down 37-34 after 20 minutes.

Marcus Matelski led the team in points through the first half with 11 points, including three of seven three-point attempts made.

Myles Howard picked up five of the team’s rebounds in the half to keep his team within a possession of LSSU.

The Lakers extended their lead in the first 10 minutes of the second half before the Wildcats rallied back from down 13 points.

With the Lakers leading 72-55 with four and a half minutes to go, Marcus Matelski net his team-leading fifth basket from beyond the arc to spur a Wildcat comeback late in the game.

As the final buzzer sounded, the Wildcats fell to the Lakers, 82-68.

Myles Howard picked up another double-double on the night, posting 11 points and a team-best 15 rebounds while adding three assists to his game total. Matelski was the team-leader in points with his 17 on the night.

The men are back in action this Saturday when they head to Ferris State University for the regular season finale with the Bulldogs.