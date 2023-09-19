MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Local 3 News has started a new weekly segment, featuring the players and coaches across the breadth of Northern Michigan University athletics.

The segments will typically air during Local 3 News at 6 and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Shortly after they air, you’ll be able to watch the interviews whenever you want.

Throughout the year, we’ll be talking about everything from cross country running to skiing, soccer, volleyball, hockey and more.

We’ll talk about key matchups, get insight on training, and learn a little more about the coaches and players themselves.