Wildcats Conclude GLIAC Play This Weekend at Northwood and #8 Ferris State

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo Courtesy: NMU Athletics

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

October 31, 2018

MARQUETTE, Mich. – The Northern Michigan University Volleyball team finishes Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play this weekend as they take on Northwood University Friday night and #8 Ferris State University Saturday evening.

Keep up with how the Wildcats are doing this weekend and in the future by following @NMU_Wildcats on Twitter.

Friday at Northwood

Time: 7 P.M.

Video: https://portal.stretchinternet.com/northwood/

Live Stats: http://www.nmuwildcats.com/sports/wvball/2018-19/boxscores/20181102_3dve.xml

Saturday at Ferris State

Time: 5 P.M.

Video and Live stat links are not currently available for Saturday's match. If made available, links will be provided.

The Wildcats visited Michigan Technological University this past Friday night but were unable to defeat the Huskies, falling 3-1. NMU won the second set, and forced the third set long after a 25-25 tie, but MTU held on to take the victory.

The Wildcats enter the weekend with a chance to make the GLIAC playoffs for the second straight season. NMU is currently in a three-way tie for the eighth seed with University of Wisconsin-Parkside and Northwood University. Northern Michigan currently holds the tiebreaker over Northwood after defeating the Timberwolves early in the season and would continue to hold the tiebreaker with a win Friday. Parkside holds the tiebreaker over NMU after defeating the Wildcats 3-2 at Parkside earlier this season. NMU can clinch the final playoff spot with two wins this weekend and a Parkside loss.

Junior Sarah Kuehn (Green Bay, Wis./De Pere) is fifth in the conference in hitting percentage, hitting at a .299 clip this season. The middle blocker is second on the team with 262 kills this year and is averaging 2.70 kills per set. Defensively, Kuehn has posted 96 total blocks,and her .99 blocks per set are both the fifth-best marks in the conference.

Leading the Wildcats this season with 288 kills is senior Autumn Monsma (Grand Haven, Mich.). Senior Maggie Liebeck (Luxemburg, Wis./Luxemburg-Casco) has added 255 kills.

Senior Lynzi Svoboda (Minneapolis, Minn./Minneapolis Southwest) has chipped into the defensive effort with 53 blocks. Sophomore Cierra Martinez (Arvada, Colo./Ralston Valley) has 45 while Liebeck has 43 blocks.

Freshman Alli Yacko (Oak Lawn, Ill.) is third in the GLIAC with 32 aces during her first season with the Wildcats. Yacko's .36 aces per set is the third-best mark in the league.

The Wildcats have totaled 135 aces this season. In addition to Yacko's team-high, Monsma has posted 23 aces. Svoboda has 17 and senior Rachel Braunschweig (Alamo, Calif./San Ramon Valley) has 15.

Freshman Alli Yacko (Oak Lawn, Ill.) is third in the GLIAC with 32 aces during her first season with the Wildcats. Yacko's .36 aces per set is the third-best mark in the league.

The Wildcats have totaled 135 aces this season. In addition to Yacko's team-high, Monsma has posted 23 aces. Svoboda has 17 and senior Rachel Braunschweig (Alamo, Calif./San Ramon Valley) has 15.

The Wildcats won four straight matches in October and finished the month 5-3 overall. Four players averaged over two kills per game, with Monsma, Kuehn, Liebeck and senior Jessica Skonning (LaGrange, Ill./Lyons Township) all achieving the feat. On the team's serve, Yacko had 14 aces while Svoboda and junior Gabriela Martinez (Vega Baja, Puerto Rico/Colegio Marista/Rio Piedras) both had nine. Braunschweig aided the effort with eight and freshman Lizzy Stark (Minneapolis, Minn./Washburn) had seven.

The Wildcats have won the past five contests, and seven of the past eight between the teams. NMU defeated the Timberwolves 3-2 earlier this season in Vandament Arena. NU comes into the match at 10-16 on the season and 4-10 in the GLIAC.

NMU holds a 48-46 advantage in the overall series. The Bulldogs defeated NMU 3-0 earlier this season and come into the weekend at 21-4 overall and are undefeated in conference play, boasting a 14-0 GLIAC record.

Courtesy: NMU Athetics