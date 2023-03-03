MARQUETTE, Mich. – Two Northern Michigan University women’s basketball players received recognition from the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) on Friday. Junior Makaylee Kuhn was named to the All-GLIAC First Team, while redshirt sophomore Ana Rhude selected to the All-Defensive Team.

This marks the third straight season that Kuhn has been named to the GLIAC’s top team. The junior from Hilbert, Wisconsin averaged 16.3 PPG and 7.4 RPG on 44.4% shooting this season. Kuhn was also the third best free-throw shooter in the conference, going 87-100 (87%). Her 456 points this season is her best single-season output, and brings her career total to 1,470 points, earning 8th highest in program history. Kuhn sits 229 points behind Lisa Jamula’s 1,699 career points, the most in program history.

Ana Rhude was named to the All-Defensive Team. The 6’3″ redshirt sophomore from Colgate, Wisconsin was a force below the basket all season long for the Wildcats. She pulled down 5.0 RPG. She racked up 39 blocks this season (1.4 BPG), good for the fourth most by a Wildcat in a single campaign. She recorded four blocks on three occasions and pulled down a season-best 16 rebounds at Northwood on January 2.

Kuhn and Rhude helped lead the Wildcats to a 15-13 season that saw them host a GLIAC Quarterfinal matchup, where they fell to Saginaw Valley State.