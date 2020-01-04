Wildcats Open 2020 With 5-2 Victory At #11 Bowling Green

January 3, 2020

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Northern Michigan Wildcats (10-7-2, 8-5-0-0 WCHA) defeated No. 11 Bowling Green State University (12-8-1, 7-5-1-1 WCHA), 5-2, Friday night at the Slater Family Ice Arena to post their second consecutive victory over a ranked opponent.

The first period proved rather back-and-forth with the teams nearly even in shots, 10-9, BGSU and skating to a 1-1 tie through 20 minutes.

Senior Darien Craighead posted the first goal of the calendar year with a tic-tac-toe series of passes into a virtually wide open net. The Falcons would even the tally with a power play goal late in the period for the 1-1 tie heading into the second period.

Three minutes into the middle frame, Hank Sorensen scored his second of the year to put the Wildcats back on top, 2-1. The Falcons would once again tie it up, this time picking up the loose puck on Nolan Kent‘s glove side to beat him for the 2-2 score. Although firing 13 shots on net in the period, the Falcons were unable to break Kent again who posted 12 in the second stanza. Philip Beaulieu gave the Wildcats the 3-2 lead through 40 minutes when he walked down the wall and tucked it above Dop’s glove for his second goal of the season.

As time wound down in the final period, Griffin Loughran gave the Wildcats a 4-2 lead when he found the back of the net off a pass from Andre Ghantous. Loughran would again score, this time on the empty net at 18:25 of the third to give the Wildcats the 5-2 final over No. 11 Bowling Green.

The Wildcats and Falcons return to action Saturday evening in Bowling Green, Ohio to conclude their regular season series.

NMU will then home to the Berry Events Center on January 10-11 when they host Alaska Anchorage before consecutive road trips to round out the month of January.