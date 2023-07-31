MARQUETTE, Mich. – Under a completely new coaching staff and a roster consisting of many new faces, the Northern Michigan football team will look to ride the lucky number seven into battle this season as the ‘Cats have been picked to finished seventh in the 2023 GLIAC Preseason Poll, announced by the league on Monday.

Reigning national champion Ferris State stands atop the poll, receiving five of seven first-place votes, with perennial powerhouse Grand Valley State taking the second slot with a first-place vote and Davenport sliding in at number three, also garnishing a first-place nod.

2023 GLIAC Football Preseason Poll

1. Ferris State, 34 (5)

2. Grand Valley State, 31 (1)

3. Davenport, 27 (1)

4. Saginaw Valley State, 21

5. Michigan Tech, 16

6. Wayne State, 10

7. Northern Michigan, 8

“I expect a team to come in that’s hungry for success,” said head coach Shane Richardson when asked about expectations ahead of camp at the GLIAC Football Media Day. “We want a team that competes one play at a time and can flush out the previous play and move focus to the next.”

The Wildcats are one month out from opening kickoff, where they’ll travel to Minnesota Duluth on August 31 for a season-opening matchup with the Bulldogs at 7 p.m.

The non-conference stretch will continue with a pair in the Superior Dome. First, Lake Erie College will visit on September 9 and UW-La Crosse the following Saturday, September 16. Homecoming will take place on September 16 with kickoff pushed back to 2 p.m.

NMU will begin GLIAC competition on September 30 with a trip to two-time defending national champion Ferris State.

Fans can buy season tickets now here, with single game tickets going on sale tomorrow, August 1st.