Wildcats start slow, fall to Alabama Huntsville

November 29, 2019

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A slow first period for the Northern Michigan Wildcats (7-6-2, 5-4-0-0 WCHA) was too much to overcome Friday evening as they fell, 4-2, to Alabama Huntsville (1-11-1, 1-7-0-1 WCHA) at the Von Braun Center.

The opening frame was all Chargers as they jumped out to the early 3-0 lead through 20 minutes of play while NMU outshot their opponent 12-7.

Junior forward Joseph Nardi put the Wildcats on the board at 6:22 of the middle period to cut the lead to two, which would hold heading into the final intermission.

With the extra attacker, the Wildcats found the back of the net again off a shot from Grant Loven for the 4-2 final.

The Wildcats led in shots on goal, outshooting the Chargers on goal 29-22 while posting an additional 18 shots for a three period total of 47.

Northern Michigan went 1-for-5 on the power play while the penalty kill unit remained perfect through 60 minutes, stifling every chance on their three kills.

The Wildcats blocked six shots and limited their opponent to just 22 shots in Friday evening’s loss.

The series concludes tomorrow evening at 8 p.m. for the season finale between the two squads.





