Sep 05, 2019

Houghton, Mich. (MTU Athletics/WJMN) - Michigan Tech Game Notes . Hillsdale Game NotesSat., Sept. 7, 2019 • 1:00 p.m. (ET) • Frank Waters Stadium (8,500)Michigan Tech (0-0, 0-0 GLIAC) at Hillsdale (0-0, 0-0 GMAC)Video: https://portal.stretchinternet.com/hillsdale/Radio Broadcast: WKMJ 93.5 FM (Josh Ylitalo, Kirk McDonnell)Audio Webcast: Pasty.netLive Stats: http://www.michigantechhuskies.com/sports/fball/2019-20/schedule

2018 SEASON IN REVIEWMichigan Tech wrapped up the 2018 campaign with an overall record of 4-6 while going 2-6 in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The Huskies claimed the Miner's Cup for the ninth straight season with a 35-33 victory at rival Northern Michigan in week nine of the season. Tech had strong 2019 spring and fall camps as the team gets set to battle Hillsdale in the season opener Saturday.

NINE STRAIGHT SEASON OPENING VICTORIESThe Huskies are riding a nine game winning streak in season openers going into Saturday's showdown at Hillsdale. Tech is 9-0 to kickoff the year dating back to 2010. This year's opener will be the second in a row on the road for the Huskies after hosting opponents to kickoff the season in 2015, 2016, and 2017. Truman State was the opponent a year ago, with Tech prevailing 20-10 on August 30. A 42-13 win at Lake Erie College in 2010 began the current winning streak in season openers.

CAPTAINSThe Huskies named their four captains for the 2019 season this week. This year's captains, selected by a team vote, are offensive lineman Jeremy Bell, defensive back Travis Tidwell, wide receiver Jacob Wenzlick, and linebacker Marshael Ryan. All four players are entering their senior year with the Huskies. Bell, a 2017 2nd Team All-GLIAC selection, will help anchor an offensive line that produced 20.4 points and averaged 328.6 yards per game a year ago. The Huskies were fourth in the GLIAC in passing yards per contest at 197.9 and fourth in fewest tackles for a loss allowed per game (5.70). The Huskies averaged 130.7 yards per game rushing last season.

Tidwell will be a key leader in the secondary and for the overall defense for the Huskies in 2019. Tidwell, who hails from Detroit, Michigan, was fourth on the team in tackles in 2018 with 56 over the course of 10 games. Tidwell also posted 1.5 tackles for a loss, had four pass breakups and one interception; the fifth of his career. Tidwell now owns 197 career tackles, seven tackles for a loss, a forced fumble, fumble recovery, and 24 pass breakups in 31 games as a Husky. Tidwell was an All-GLIAC Honorable Mention selection each of the past two seasons and was named the GLIAC Freshman of the Year in 2016.