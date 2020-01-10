Winston leads No. 8 Michigan St to 74-58 win over Minnesota

WESTVILLE, Ind. – Seniors Erin Honkala (Howell, Mich.) and Jessica Schultz (Mineral Point, Wis.) both scored double figures to lead Northern Michigan University to a 56-34 victory over Purdue University Northwest in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play Thursday night.

Schultz led the team with a season-high 20 points and finished with nine rebounds and two blocks. Honkala tallied her second double-double of the season with 14 points and also led the way with 11 rebounds. The duo combined for 15-27 shooting.