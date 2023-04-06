GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are just a few days away from starting the 2023 season, and on Wednesday afternoon, the team took the field to scrimmage for FanFest.

Manager Joe Ayrault is returning for his second season as the team’s skipper, and the roster is getting two big-time names for fans to see to start the year.

The Brewers first-round draft pick in 2022, Eric Brown Jr., will be on the opening day roster for the Timber Rattlers and the 72nd overall pick in last year’s draft, Robert Moore, will join him.

The Timber Rattlers will start the season on Friday, April 7, on the road in Beloit before their home opener at Fox Cities Stadium on Tuesday, April 11.