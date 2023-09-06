MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s a new era for Bucky and the Wisconsin Badgers football program as Luke Fickell takes the reigns with a new style of offense.

The 2023 season for Wisconsin is one of the most anticipated in recent memory, as they’re lead behind signal caller and SMU transfer Tanner Mordecai.

Add star running back Braelon Allen into the mix with new offensive coordinator Phil Longo, and the Badgers could be a sneaky team to finish on top of the Big Ten.

The Badgers will open up at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, September 2, against the Buffalo Bulls from the MAC. Wisconsin opened at -23.5 favorites, but that line quickly expanded to -27.5.

On Saturday, September 9, the Badgers will head northwest to take on Washington State, a team that upset and embarrassed Wisconsin at Camp Randall last year. They’ll look to take revenge in Pullman, Washington, at 6:30 p.m. on national television.

Wisconsin’s third game of the year will be back at home against Georgia Southern. That game is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 16.

The Badgers open up Big Ten play on the road against Purdue in West Lafayette, Indiana. The Boilermakers are projected to finish in the bottom half of the Big Ten West but are still an opponent Fickell and his squad should not take lightly. This also marks the first time the Badgers will play on Friday (September 22) at 6:00 p.m.

Camp Randall Stadium will be rocking the following week for homecoming as they welcome Rutgers on Saturday, October 7. The game is scheduled for either 11:00 a.m., 2:30 p.m., or 3:00 p.m. The time will be determined at a later date.

On Saturday, October 14, the Iowa Hawkeyes roll into Madison for one of the most anticipated matchups in the Big Ten West this season. Both Iowa and Wisconsin are projected to finish at the top of the standings, making this game one of the more crucial ones of the season. The time for the game has yet to be determined.

2023 Wisconsin Football Schedule. (University of Wisconsin)

Week seven sees Fickell and company travel south to Champaign, Illinois, to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, October 21. That game is also scheduled for either 11:00 a.m., 2:30 p.m., or 3:00 p.m.

Ohio State is one of the best teams in the Big Ten, and they’ll be visiting Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, October 28. The Buckeyes are expected to be one of the best teams in college football, and Wisconsin will have a chance to prove their worth against Ryan Day and his squad. The time for the game has not yet been determined.

After its toughest test against Ohio State, Wisconsin gets an easier opponent, although on the road against the Hoosiers of Indiana. That game is scheduled for Saturday, November 4. The time for the game is yet to be determined.

The Badgers keep the ball rolling at home against Northwestern, who are in a spiral due to the hazing allegations and the firing of former head coach Pat Fitzgerald. Bucky and the boys are scheduled to take the field on Saturday, November 11. The time for the game is yet to be determined.

On Saturday, November 18, it will be a battle of new Big Ten coaches as Fickell and Wisconsin will host Matt Rhule and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Rhule led successful programs at Temple and Baylor before opting to head pro and coach in the NFL for the Carolina Panthers. Rhule takes over for Scott Frost, and kickoff is yet to be determined.

The battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe concludes Wisconsin’s season as the Badgers head to Minneapolis to play against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The November 25 matchup on Saturday does not have an official start time, although is sure to be a good one as the two schools have a long history of exhilarating games. The Badgers and Golden Gophers are tied at 62 wins apiece in their head-to-head matchups.

Should Wisconsin win the Big Ten West, they’ll play in Indianapolis, Indiana, at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, December 2, for the Big Ten Football Championship. Wisconsin’s last Big Ten Championship came in 2012, where Montee Ball and Melvin Gordon pulverized Nebraska 70-31.

Only time will tell how Luke Fickell’s inaugural season with the Badgers goes, but with a built roster and good recruiting, the team could be poised for long-term success.

For more information on the 2023 Wisconsin Badgers football schedule, you can click here.