MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Badgers aren’t the only UW in the Big Ten anymore.

As of Friday, the Big Ten conference officially introduced the University of Washington and the University of Oregon as the newest members.

After the approval, Wisconsin’s Director of Athletics, Chris McIntosh, issued a welcome message.

“I am thrilled with the addition of Oregon and Washington to the Big Ten. These two institutions are rich in tradition and success both academically and athletically,” McIntosh said in the statement posted on the university’s X (formerly Twitter).

“Our conference got stronger today, and I could not be more excited about the future of the Big Ten. Welcome to our new colleagues at Oregon and Washington!”

This sentiment was echoed by Wisconsin Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin, who responded to a Big Ten Network tweet with a hello of her own. “A warm Wisconsin welcome to old friends and new colleagues in Eugene and Seattle.”

With this addition, the Big Ten stands as an 18-team conference, which is the largest in college football history. Washington and Oregon join fellow former Pac-12 schools USC and UCLA in the Big Ten ahead of the 2024-25 season.