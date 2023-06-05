HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech women’s basketball announced its 2023-24 regular season schedule on Monday (June 5). The Huskies will play a full slate of 18 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference games this winter and host 13 opponents at SDC Gymnasium in Houghton.

Tech begins with an exhibition contest against University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point (Division III) on November 4. The Huskies then host a series of home non-conference games to tipoff the regular season, starting with William Jewell College (Nov. 10), and ending with defending Division II National Champion Ashland University (Nov. 20). The Huskies fell to the Eagles 77-49 last season at Kates Gymnasium.

Tech heads to the west side of the lake to face Minnesota Duluth on November 25. The Bulldogs made it to the Division II National Championship game this spring before falling to Ashland. MTU will also see Northern Sun non-conference opponents St. Cloud State (Nov. 26) and Concordia St. Paul (Nov. 28) on the trip.

Saginaw Valley State (Dec. 7) and Wayne State (Dec. 9) visit Houghton to begin GLIAC play. The Huskies finished runner-up in the conference standings a year ago as Grand Valley State (Jan. 4) took home the title. The longest road swing of the season occurs between Jan. 18 and Feb. 3, with five important conference matchups along the route.

MTU closes the regular season at home with a Senior Day celebration on March 2 versus Grand Valley State. Should Michigan Tech finish in the top-8 and qualify for the GLIAC Tournament (as they have every season since 1989-90), high seeds host in the GLIAC quarterfinals (Mar. 6).

Rivalry games against Northern Michigan are set for January 27 in Marquette and February 17 in Houghton. The Huskies have won each of the past 12 matchups in the all-time series.

Fans can watch all home games this season, including live statistics by subscribing to FloSports. The Huskies continue its long-standing radio broadcasting partnership with J&J Broadcasting, including Mix 93.5 FM WKMJ and AM 920 WMPL. Mitch Lake remains the Huskies’ home play-by-play voice with Josh Ylitalo providing color commentary.

Last season, the Huskies finished 27-5 overall (15-3 GLIAC) and went 14-0 at home. MTU has not lost at SDC Gymnasium since January 27, 2022 (Northwood), a streak of 17 straight victories. Tech also made its 21st all-time appearance in the NCAA Division II Region Tournament.

Ticket information can be found at BuyHuskiesTickets.com or by calling the central ticket office (located inside the Student Development Center) at 906-487-2073.

2023-24 Opponents