Words from Eric Stokes as he joins the Packers family and an update on where the Pack is at with their #1 guy

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WJMN) – For the 9th time in the last 10 NFL drafts the Packers chose to go defense early…drafting cornerback Eric Stokes out of Georgia with the 29th overall pick.

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst said the team was extremely happy he was still available late in the first round.

“You really just gonna get a person that’s hungrier than ever,” said Stokes. “I was always the underdog, I was always the person that people didn’t believe that he could do it, so you’re just getting someone that’s hungrier than ever. And is just coming in, and is going to do everything he can to help out the team, no matter what it is.”

Stokes has all the intangibles and physical traits you look for in a first round pick. Even though the foundation is there Stokes says he knows the transition from college to the NFL won’t be easy.

“I try to hone in on my technique more than ever so I can save my energy, save my strength so I just focus on my technique because technique saves a lot of things,” said Stokes. “That’s one of the biggest things that I’ve realized, just keep working on your technique, keep working on your craft, your speed will always be there.

The saga between the Packers and Aaron Rodgers continued today. Adam Shefter who originally broke the story that Rodgers wants out of green Bay, is also reporting that Rodgers went to teammates and said he doesn’t plan on being back next season. Brain Gutekunst doubled down last night saying Rodgers wont be traded.

“Obviously there are some things that are hard sometimes, but as we go down this road, I think you have to keep in mind how much we want Aaron to be here,” said Gutekunst. “How important he is to our organization. I’m optimistic, and we’ll see how it unfolds.”

And if Rodgers doesn’t get his wish and the Packers continue to stand firm on not trading him, a Rodgers retirement is still a real possibility according to multiple reports.

“We’re very committed to him,” said Gutekunst. “As the lines of communication have been opened. ‘I’m just optimistic that this is what’s best for the Green Bay Packers and I truly believe this is what’s best for Aaron Rodgers as well.”