Marquette’s Wyble, Hicks choose to sign with Michigan Tech

Marquette, Mich. (WJMN)- The Michigan Tech football team will add two more outstanding talents from the Upper Peninsula to their roster next season.

Marquette’s Drew Wyble and Collin Hicks both signed their National Letters of Intent to continue their academic and athletic careers with the Huskies.

Wyble will join the Tech football team as a kicker/punter and is undecided on his major.

(Left to Right) Alex Tiseo (Marquette AD), Drew Wyble, Kathy Wyble, Chris Messano (Marquette Offensive Coordinator)

”I made the decision to go to Michigan Tech University because of their great academics and athletics. I feel it is the right fit for me both on and off the field. They have a great coaching staff as well as players and great facilities around campus. Michigan Tech just felt like the right place for me,” said Wyble.

Wyble brings an impressive resume with him to Houghton.

Individual Statistics: 2019 ▪ Field Goals: 9-11 (long 45 yards)

▪ Extra Points: 23-25

▪ Points: 50

▪ Touchbacks: 7

Individual Accolades (Football Only):

2019 ▪ All-U.P. “Dream Team” (Kicker), All-Great Northern Conference 1st Team (Receiver and Kicker), Team Captain

2018 ▪ All-U.P. “Dream Team” (Punter), Detroit Free Press All-State Honorable Mention (Kicker/Punter), All-Great Northern Conference 1 st Team (Punter)

Team Achievements (all sports): Football

▪ 2019 U.P. Class A-B “Team of the Year”

▪ 2019 Great Northern Conference Champions Boys Basketball ▪ 2018-19 Great Northern Conference Champions ▪ 2018-19 MHSAA District Champions Additional Sports Played at MSHS: Boys Soccer, Boys Basketball

Additional Athletics Accolades: GNC Defensive Player of the Year (Basketball) , GNC Honorable Mention (Basketball)

Extracurricular Involvement: National Honor Society

Hicks will be catching passes for the Huskies as a Wide Receiver and will be studying Business and Computer Science.

(Left to Right) Alex Tiseo, Steve Hicks, Collin Hicks, Shelly Hicks, Chris Messano

“I am excited to continue my education and football career at Michigan Tech University. Throughout this process, their highly ranked education and job placement has always appealed to me. Tech made me feel at home with their genuine coaching staff. On my official visit, it felt like a family amongst the football program, and I knew it was something I wanted to be a part of. It was a very easy decision to make after my visit, great academics combined with an outstanding football program,” said Hicks.

Hicks also has an outstanding resume after a great career at Marquette.

Individual Statistics: 2019 Season

▪ 37 Catches

▪ 500 Receiving Yards

▪ 9 Touchdowns

Individual Accolades (Football Only): All-UP and All-Conference Wide Receiver, Team Captain

Team Achievements (all sports): Football ▪ 2019 U.P. Class A-B “Team of the Year” ▪ 2019 Great Northern Conference Champions Boys Basketball ▪ 2018-19 Great Northern Conference Champions ▪ 2018-19 MHSAA District Champions

Additional Sports Played at MSHS: Basketball, Golf, Track

Extracurricular Involvement: Current Student Council President (Secretary – Junior Year, Representative – Sophomore and Freshman Year), National Honor Society Member, and 4 year Member of Interact Club

Wyble and Hicks will join two other former Redmen in Houghton. Ethan Martysz and Alex Cannoot both wrapped up their first season playing in the black & gold.