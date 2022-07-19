CHAMPION, Mich. (WJMN) – On September 17, Jeff Clark will be one of 22 players taking the ice to play against the Detroit Red Wings Alumni team as a member of Yoopers United. Leading up to the big game, Clark is looking to raise as many funds as possible for the United Way of Marquette County the organization that is responsible for his big opportunity.

“If I get to do something that’s once in a lifetime, I’m going to do my part to help them raise as much money as possible,” said Jeff Clark. “I’m not a millionaire and I don’t know millionaires but I do know golf and I do know golf courses and I figured let’s have a golf tournament.

The Yoopers United Charitable Golf Outing will take place on August 8th at the Wawonowin Country Club in Champion.

“We’re going to have skins for the competitive people,” said Clark. “We’re going to have prizes for first, second, and third. Maybe we’ll throw up some long drive competitions, longest putt competition all the standard golf scramble stuff.”

Although it has everything you’d expect from a golf outing, you’ll still find elements of hockey mixed in with the competition.

“It’s going to mostly be about having fun,” said Clark. “We’re going to have some hockey surprises throughout the course. A couple of holes we’re going to have hockey sticks on the green waiting for you when you get there. There won’t be putters on those greens just hockey sticks. We’re going to have a chipping contest with hockey sticks and maybe some Happy Gilmore-themed stuff going on.”

Clark says the only thing missing right now to make the event a success, is you.

“First-time golfers, seasoned golfers come on out and have some fun,” said Clark. “It’s not going to be hyper-competitive. If you only have yourself or a pair you don’t have to sign up as a foursome. If you go onto the website you can sign up as a single or a pair. Come on out and meet some new people, we’ll stick you with some people that are like-minded and want to have some fun. If you are competitive, the same thing.”

If you’re looking to register for the Yoopers United Charitable Golf Outing click HERE. To sign up to become a sponsor or donate to the cause you can call Jeff Clark at 906-869-3044.