Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

2020 Heikki Lunta Festival Parade

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/17/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/17/2020"

Precious Metals 1-172020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 1-172020"

Signs of Dyslexia

Thumbnail for the video titled "Signs of Dyslexia"

Stocks 1-17-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stocks 1-17-2020"

Sights & Sounds: 2020 Heikki Lunta Festival Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sights & Sounds: 2020 Heikki Lunta Festival Parade"

HS Sports Zone: Top3on3 Sponsored by the Fish & Hunt Shop

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Sports Zone: Top3on3 Sponsored by the Fish & Hunt Shop"