Atwater Brewery

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

DNR January Update Part Two

Thumbnail for the video titled "DNR January Update Part Two"

DNR January Update Part One

Thumbnail for the video titled "DNR January Update Part One"

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/24/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/24/2020"

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/23/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/23/2020"

Saving Hearts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Saving Hearts"

Raptor Raucous at the Drifa Brewery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raptor Raucous at the Drifa Brewery"