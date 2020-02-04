fedex

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Girls HS Basketball: Westwood, Gwinn hold serve on their home courts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball: Westwood, Gwinn hold serve on their home courts"

FedEx driver helps customer by shoveling before delivery

Thumbnail for the video titled "FedEx driver helps customer by shoveling before delivery"

LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/3/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/3/2020"

Hepatitis C organ transplants

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hepatitis C organ transplants"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/4/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/4/2020"

LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 2/3/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 2/3/2020"