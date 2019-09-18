Skip to content
WJMN - UPMatters.com
Marquette
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Washington-DC
Health Watch
Election Center
AG News
Hispanic Heritage Month
Weather
Local Weather
Interactive Radar
Pollen
Almanac
Sports
Local Sports
The Big Game
High School Sports Zone
College Sports UPMatters
Packers
NFL
Pro Football Challenge
Community
Your Local Experts
Explore The UP Shore
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WJMN-TV
TV Schedule
Contests
Completed Contests
Video Center
Search
Search
Search
General Motors strike
GM strike impacts Marquette car dealership
Latest News Video
LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 9/18/2019
Video
Food pantry comes to Negaunee
Video
Honor Flight: Mission 17
Video
GM Strike
Video
NMU Homecoming
Video
LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 9/18/2019
Video