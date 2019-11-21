Gilchrist

Latest News Video

SAYT presents Frozen Jr.

Thumbnail for the video titled "SAYT presents Frozen Jr."

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 11/21/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 11/21/2019"

Port wine-stain treatments

Thumbnail for the video titled "Port wine-stain treatments"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 11/20/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 11/20/2019"

Art Van Furniture plans to donate 10,000 meals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Art Van Furniture plans to donate 10,000 meals"

Precious Metals 11-20-2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 11-20-2019"