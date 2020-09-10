Skip to content
WJMN - UPMatters.com
Marquette
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Michigan News
National
Coronavirus
Health Watch
Election Center
Positively U.P.
Washington-DC
Black History Month
Senior Sendoff
Open For Business
AG News
Precious Metals Market
Stocks UPMatters
Hispanic Heritage Month
Weather
Local Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
Report Closings
Pollen
Almanac
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports Zone
NCAA
NBA
NFL
NHL
MLB
Green Bay Nation
College Sports UPMatters
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
Masters Report
Community
Calendar
Explore The UP Shore
UP 200
Open For Business
Home For The Holidays
Veterans Voices
Hidden History
Your Local Experts
The Mel Robbins Show
Remarkable Women
Horoscopes
Michigan Lottery
WATCH
Video Center
WJMN Live
WJMN on YouTube
CBS News Live
Contests
Completed Contests
TV Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WJMN-TV
Search
Search
Search
Glass Bottom Shipwreck Tours
Glass Bottom Shipwreck Tours utilizes new retrieval device to rescue two kayakers
Follow Us
WJMN Local 3
SISU
Sisu: Defining the U.P.
Video
Trending Stories
WATCH: Gov. Whitmer briefing from Houghton County
Video
Remains found during search for woman missing since 2017
UPDATE: Missing kayaker returns to camp
Elizabeth Welch nominated for Michigan Supreme Court
Minor injuries in Escanaba house fire
UPDATE: Island Resort and Casino to reopen on May 16
Renovations approved for Dickinson County Memorial Hospital
Video
Delta Animal Shelter update on taking care of about 150 dogs rescued from puppy mill
Video
Michigan receives approval to require coverage for opioid antidote and medications for overdose treatment
DNR to repurpose former mine sites as large-scale solar power operations