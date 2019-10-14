governor gretchen whitmer

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 10/15/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 10/15/2019"

Caring House Renovations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caring House Renovations"

Chronic Wasting Disease

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chronic Wasting Disease"

NMU Career Fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "NMU Career Fair"

NMU splits weekend series with Spartans

Thumbnail for the video titled "NMU splits weekend series with Spartans"

Dangers of buying drugs online

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dangers of buying drugs online"