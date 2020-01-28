Jeff King

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/29/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/29/2020"

Boys HS Basketball: Mountaineers top Miners in heavyweight tilt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Basketball: Mountaineers top Miners in heavyweight tilt"

Detecting Esophageal cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Detecting Esophageal cancer"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/28/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/28/2020"

The Winningest Musher lands in Marquette ahead of UP200

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Winningest Musher lands in Marquette ahead of UP200"

Precious Metals 1-28-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 1-28-2020"