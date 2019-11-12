Skip to content
WJMN - UPMatters.com
Marquette
18°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Washington-DC
Veterans Voices
Health Watch
Election Center
AG News
CMA Awards
Stocks UPMatters
Precious Metals Market
Weather
Local Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
Report Closings
Pollen
Almanac
Sports
Local Sports
The Big Game
High School Sports Zone
College Sports UPMatters
Packers
NFL
Pro Football Challenge
Community
Home For The Holidays
Your Local Experts
Explore The UP Shore
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WJMN-TV
TV Schedule
Contests
Completed Contests
WATCH
Video Center
WJMN on YouTube
CBS News Live
Search
Search
Search
life sentence
Life sentence affirmed in drug-related death in SW Michigan
Latest News Video
Trim the Tree fundraiser for Special Olympics
Video
LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 11/12/2019
Video
Gestational Diabetes
Video
LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 11/11/2019
Video
Sights & Sounds: Veterans Day Concert
Video
LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 11/11/2019
Video