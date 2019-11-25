Michigan state trooper injured

Latest News Video

DNR Deer Hunting Season Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "DNR Deer Hunting Season Update"

LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 11/24/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 11/24/2019"

LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 11/23/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 11/23/2019"

Stress vaccine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stress vaccine"

Rock the Socks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rock the Socks"

Iron Mountain falls in state semifinals to Pewamo-Westphalia

Thumbnail for the video titled "Iron Mountain falls in state semifinals to Pewamo-Westphalia"