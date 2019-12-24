nassar

Latest News Video

Merry Christmas from Mr. and Mrs. Claus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Merry Christmas from Mr. and Mrs. Claus"

Polar Plunge 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge 2020"

North Central honors past teams; Retires jersey's of Whitens & Bilski

Thumbnail for the video titled "North Central honors past teams; Retires jersey's of Whitens & Bilski"

LOCAL 3 CHRISTMAS DAY WEATHER FORECAST 12/25/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 CHRISTMAS DAY WEATHER FORECAST 12/25/2019"

LOCAL 3 CHRISTMAS EVE WEATHER FORECAST 12/24/2014

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 CHRISTMAS EVE WEATHER FORECAST 12/24/2014"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 12/24/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 12/24/2019"