regional transit

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 11/18/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 11/18/2019"

New bridge system on the Escanaba River

Thumbnail for the video titled "New bridge system on the Escanaba River"

New Jersey man facing allegations in Hancock synagogue vandalism

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Jersey man facing allegations in Hancock synagogue vandalism"

Firearm Deer Hunting Season Numbers Low in 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Firearm Deer Hunting Season Numbers Low in 2019"

CWD testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "CWD testing"

Marquette County Sheriff Part Two

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marquette County Sheriff Part Two"