2nd Annual Michigan Tech Basketball/Hockey Golf Outing Set for Sept. 6

Jul 30, 2019

HOUGHTON, Mich. – The Michigan Tech Athletics Department is pleased to announce the second annual men’s basketball and hockey meet the teams golf outing on Friday September 6th. The outing will be held at Portage Lake Golf Course and feature an 11 a.m. shotgun start.

Participants will sign up in teams of three and a student-athlete from men’s basketball or hockey will be assigned to each team as the fourth player. However, teams can elect to sign up with four players.



The cost per team is $300 which includes 18 holes of golf, cart, pizza on the course, a meal following the outing, and the opportunity to meet both the men’s basketball and hockey teams. There is a limit of 36 teams with prizes for longest drive, closest to pin, and longest putt. Prize money will be awarded to the top and bottom teams in each randomly picked flight.



Sponsorship opportunities include $150 for a hole or a team and hole sponsorship package can be purchased for $400.

Players can sign up for the outing using the registration form at the link above. Teams have three options for payment. Entry fees can be paid online at the link above, by sending a check made out to Michigan Technological University c/o Josh Buettner, 1400

Townsend Drive, Houghton, MI, 49931, or by paying with a check/cash the day of the outing.



Any questions may be directed to Josh Buettner by phone at 906-487-2594 or email at jjbuettn@mtu.edu.

Courtesy: MTU Athletics