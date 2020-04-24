Adopt A 2020 Marquette County Senior effort aimed to support students missing out on their final year of high school

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – With high school seniors missing out on major events like prom and graduation, one mom decided to bring a little cheer to these students.

Heather Holmstrom of Marquette and mother MSHS senior, Payton Holmstrom created the Adopt A 2020 Marquette County Senior group on Facebook.

Heather and her son, Payton

All people have to do is post a picture of a senior that goes to school in Marquette County, could be be a family member or family friend and then someone can volunteer to adopt them. Once adopted, that volunteer can coordinate with the student’s parents on what to give the student.

“So all these kids, it’s like they missed out on so many important events that I just kind of wanted to do something for them to maybe show them that their community is still thinking about them,” said Holmstrom. “Some suggestions that are out there are you could write them a letter, send them a card in the mail. If you wanted to get them a small gift, a gift card for maybe a local restaurant, or a gas card if it’s a kid that’s driving places.”

Holmstrom encourages people who adopt to shop local if they plan on making a purchase.

With the hope to have every senior in Marquette County is adopted, the group is looking for ways to have every senior included in this effort. This includes foster children who are also seniors but may not be accounted for on the page. Holmstrom says due to privacy, schools cannot give out that information. Anyone with an idea is encouraged to contact Holmstrom through the Facebook group.

To visit the Facebook group, click here.