Ark Named GLIAC Special Teams Player of the Week

HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech punter/quarterback Will Ark has been named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Week, announced on Monday by the conference office. Ark’s ability to pin the Grand Valley State offense deep in their own end of the field on Saturday helped kept their offense off balance for a good portion of the game.

Ark, a junior from Green Bay, Wisconsin, had an outstanding game punting the football Saturday against Grand Valley State. Ark punted the ball eight times for 385 total yards, which was only six yards shy of Tech’s single game school record of 391 yards set by Ryan Ostach against Hillsdale on September 9, 1998. Ark averaged 48.1 yards per punt, including a season long kick of 63 yards on Saturday. Five of his eight punts landed inside the 20-yard line and one kick was a fair catch. In addition to punting, Ark completed 15 passes for 111 yards and added 16 yards on four carries from the quarterback position.

Freshman running back William Marano was an Honorable Mention for Offensive Player of the Week while senior defensive lineman Xavier Ciardo was Honorable Mention for Defensive Player of the Week honors. This week’s GLIAC Offensive Player of the Week award went to running back Gei’vonni Washington of Ashland University while Wayne State defensive back Leon Eggleston was the Defensive Player of the Week in the conference.The Huskies have a bye next weekend and will return to the field Saturday October 12th to face rival Northern Michigan in the annual Miner’s Cup game. The kickoff from Sherman Field at Kearly Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. eastern time.

Courtesy: MTU Athletics