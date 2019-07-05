Army Band of the Michigan National Guard concerts

Members of the 126th Army Band of the Michigan National Guard celebrated the Fourth of July with a free concert at the D.J. Jacobetti Home For Veterans in Marquette.

Veterans from the home filed into the chapel to listen to the music.

Other performances include July 5 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m., D.J. Jacobetti Home For Veterans. July 6 at 7:30 p.m. at Ludington Park in Escanaba, and July 8 at Munising’s Binsfeld Bayshore Park at 6:30 p.m.

For more information about The 126th Army Band, visit www.126armyband.com.

