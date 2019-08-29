Community connection through business in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Before the typical workday started on Thursday, business and community leaders from Marquette County were meeting to discuss how they can have a greater impact on the area.

The Economic Club of Marquette County holding its 2019-2020 kickoff breakfast in the upper banquet room of the Ramada on Washington Street.

There was much more than coffee and eggs on the table. This group of professionals has curated a list of speakers for the next year. The idea is to attract current members and recruit newcomers, often over a shared meal and conversation.

The goal of the club is to turn those speakers and conversations into new ideas for business and communication, developing relationships to spur growth in a variety of industries.

