FIELD GOALS TO NATIONAL GOALS: East Texas kicker asking for support from fans to take talents to Las Vegas

by: Mye Owens

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – After winning the 6A Divison 2 State Championship in 2018, Friday night football has become an even bigger staple for Lobo fans. As the Longview community cheers from their seats, players like Antonio Onofre are making their mark.

“I went out there and I started kicking and he liked me a lot,” said Onofre.

Football wasn’t always Onofre’s passion though. Entering high school as a soccer player, one of the Longview Football coaches approached him, asking if he would like to try kicking a different ball.

Antonio Onofre, Kicker

When he joined the team, something clicked.

“My favorite was when we played Marshall. I got iced on a 46-yard field goal, and they had two-time outs, and they iced me each time. I made them every time. I got happy,” said Onofre.

60 yards, plenty of hang time, as a Junior, Onofre has found a way to make a name for himself.

“I just usually block everything out, there’s no crowd, there’s no noise, the lines aren’t there, I just have my snapper and holder and that’s it,” said Onofre.

While the Lobo team depends on him, Onofre is depending on the community to help him achieve an opportunity of a lifetime.

“It was that day that we went home, that I started just kicking and kicking because I knew it was going to come up quick,” explained Onofre.

Onofre is hoping to take his skills to the Chris Sailer Kicking Competition in Las Vegas, Nevada.

After competing in California, Onofre was noticed by coaches, and then received an email he has dreamed of receiving, inviting him to the national competition.

The opportunity gives kickers the chance to show their skills and gain exposure.

“It’s one of the best feelings you can experience to travel around the nation and be able to kick, to do something you enjoy,” said Onofre.

With dreams of taking his talents to the collegiate level, Onofre and his family are asking for donations to sponsor the trip.

If you would like to contribute to Onofre’s goal of attending the competition in Las Vegas, please view the flyer to find out how.

