FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Police in Forsyth Township are hoping a surveillance photo will help them track down a suspect from a theft on March 6, 2020.

Police say the person entered the store on Friday and stole several items. Police have not identified the store or time of the time crime, but if you recognize the person in the picture, please call police at 906-346-9224.