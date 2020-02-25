Get ready to ‘Spring Forward’ on March 8, 2020

Uncategorized

by: KLFY Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) You may have noticed that daylight is sticking around a little longer these days.

That’s because in less than two weeks, on Sunday March 8, 2020 at 2:00 a.m., we move our clocks forward by 1 hour to 3:00 a.m. local daylight time.

Our smart phones will update automatically.

And yes that means we will lose an hour of sleep but we gain an hour of daylight in the morning and gain an hour of sleep time at night.

“Daylight Saving Time” is dictated by the Energy Policy Act of 2005, which extended the period for “Daylight Saving Time” by four or five weeks annually, depending on the calendar.

It changed the beginning of DST from the first Sunday of April to the second Sunday of March.

Authorities say its also a good day to change the batteries in your smoke detectors.

The time change is not observed by Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

Daylight Saving time ends November 1, 2020.

