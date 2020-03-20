Closings
Gov. Whitmer: No plan for stay-at-home order during virus

DETROIT (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she has no plans to tell Michigan residents to strictly stay at home to cut the spread of the cornonavirus.

Whitmer’s comments were made a day after the California governor told residents to stay inside except for essential jobs, errands and some exercise.

The governor has tried to reduce the virus by limiting crowds at popular gathering spots and closing schools. Bars, fitness clubs and theaters are closed, and restaurants can only prepare food for carry-out.

At least 334 people in Michigan have tested positive for coronavirus, and three people have died.

