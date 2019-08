Aug 07, 2019

HOUGHTON, Mich. – Former Michigan Teach Head Football Coach Tom Kearly received the 2019 Honorary Alumni Award, presented during Tech's annual Alumni Weekend. This award honors individuals who have provided service and support of the University characteristic of our dedicated alumni. The Board of Directors reserves this award to recognize the strongest non-alumni supporters of Michigan Tech.

Kearly was Tech's head coach for 11 seasons, spanning the 2006 through 2016 campaigns. Kearly's career record stands at 70-44 and his winning percentage of .614 is the second highest in program history. Kearly began his stint at Tech in 2000 as the associate head coach and offensive coordinator. What's more was his leadership for hundreds of student-athletes and his overall commitment to growing the Tech football program.