Huskies No. 1 seed in NCAA Midwest Regional

HOUGHTON, Mich. – The Michigan Tech women’s basketball team is the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Midwest Regional. The Huskies will open the tournament on Saturday (Mar. 13) with a bye to the semifinal and await the winner of the No. 4/5 matchup between Grand Valley State and Ashland. No. 2 seed Drury is the pre-determined host of the tournament at the O’Reilly Family Event Center in Springfield, Missouri.

The Huskies are in the NCAA Tournament for the 20th time in program history and enter the tournament on a school-record 18-game winning streak. Tech is 20-1 overall and won the GLIAC Tournament Championship for the eighth time on Sunday (Mar. 7).

Drury also received a bye to the semifinal and will await the winner of the No. 3 Truman State versus No. 6 Northwood matchup.

The 2021 DII women’s basketball championship will begin with the regional quarterfinals on Friday, March 12. It will continue with the semifinals on Saturday, March 13, and the regional championships on Monday, March 15.

Winners from those eight regions will qualify for the 2021 DII women’s basketball Elite Eight, which will take place from March 23-26 at Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio.

More details on the regional will be released as it becomes available.

Latest Posts