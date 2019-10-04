King Arthur expands recall of flour

by: Jack Lail

NORWICH, Vt. (WATE) – King Arthur Flour is expanding a voluntary recall more of its unbleached All-Purpose Flour.

See specific lot numbers for the recall of 5 and 25-pound bags.

“We are taking this voluntary precautionary step because of the potential presence of E. coli 026 which was discovered through sampling,” the company said. “King Arthur Flour has not received any confirmed reports of illnesses related to this product.”

The flour was milled at an ADM Milling facility in Buffalo, New York, and was distributed by King Arthur Flour through retailers and distributors nationwide, and sold through our website, catalog, and store in Norwich, Vermont, the company said.

