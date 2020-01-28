Lafayette man searching for beloved service dog he said was stolen from his home

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- On Christmas Eve, Michael Ryan woke up to an empty house.

He tells News 10 this last month has been hard after he claims his 13-year-old service dog, Dozzer, was stolen.

“I miss him. I want him home. It’s pretty rough,” Ryan said.

Seven years ago, Michael received what he says is his biggest blessing; his friend for life, Dozzer.

“He’s been such a blessing. He’s not just a dog that you feed. He’s been my companion, my friend; he’s everything,” Ryan explained.

Michael does not shy away from his past experiences with drug abuse and subsequent relapses. He tells News 10 he is alive and clean today because of his beloved pet.

“To say he saved my life is the understatement of the year, because I don’t know what I would do or what I would have done without him these past seven years,” adds Ryan.

Michael says no matter what, Dozzer will always be a part of his life and he will never give up looking for his friend.

“My life has been difficult without him and I will never stop looking for him. He will not give up on me. I will not give up on him.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Rain gardens help clean the Great Lakes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rain gardens help clean the Great Lakes"

Homelessness count in Marquette

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homelessness count in Marquette"

Counterfeit money in Marquette

Thumbnail for the video titled "Counterfeit money in Marquette"

UP200: Part Two

Thumbnail for the video titled "UP200: Part Two"

UP200: Part One

Thumbnail for the video titled "UP200: Part One"

Girls HS Basketball: Miners escape with a win over Ishpeming

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball: Miners escape with a win over Ishpeming"